Amazon announces Alexa-controlled 4K Fire Stick series

On Tuesday (23), Amazon announced the start of pre-sales in Brazil of the new Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick. The first is starting at $ 449 and is the most powerful version of the devices, while the second is priced at $ 379 and allows streaming in Full HD.

The Fire TV Stick 4K has an updated interface, which has been redesigned to offer a simpler and more personalized experience to users. Navigation has improved content discovery features, better navigation and user profiles for up to six people in a household.

The device also supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 + and Dolby Atmos technology, in addition to 4K Ultra HD resolution.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick has a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor and up to 1080p Full HD streaming at 60 fps with HDR compatibility. Its dual-band Wi-Fi and dual antenna support 5 GHz networks for more stable streaming, with less connection interruptions, according to Amazon.

The model also supports Dolby Atmos for immersive sound when used with compatible content and speakers.

New control

In addition to the new versions of devices that transform conventional televisions into smart TVs, Amazon announced the new voice remote control with Alexa. It has dedicated buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, volume control and can turn off TVs.

From the voice command, the equipment allows customers to watch series and movies simply by saying “Alexa, watch‘ Soltos em Floripa ’”, for example. Artificial intelligence also promotes integration with other smart devices in the house, such as lights and air conditioning.

The control is included with the two new Fire Stick and is also sold separately for R $ 179. According to Amazon, the shipments of the news will begin to be carried out from May 5.