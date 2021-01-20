Amazon announces Alexa Accessibility Award finalists

On Tuesday (19), Amazon announced the skills selected to compete for the Alexa Accessibility Award. The program, launched in 2020, aims to encourage developers to create solutions that contribute to the inclusion of people with disabilities, using the company’s artificial intelligence.

According to the e-commerce giant, the project received enrollments of almost 100 skills for Alexa that benefit people with disabilities, of which 10 were chosen to participate in the final stage. Among these, the three best will be awarded, as well as the institutions indicated by them.

The developers responsible for the first place will win a cash prize of R $ 10,000 and an Echo Studio, in addition to having the opportunity to choose an NGO, among the pre-selected ones, to receive R $ 50,000 in donation.

The skill that is in the second position will receive R $ 5,000 and an Echo Show 8, being able to donate R $ 35,000 to an institution, while the third place will be entitled to an Echo Show 8, an Echo, a home kit Positivo’s smart phone and a donation of R $ 15,000 to the chosen NGO.

Finalist Skills for Alexa Accessibility Award

Evaluated based on usability, design, quality of development and user experience, among other criteria, the skills for Alexa that compete for the award are as follows:

Accessible São Paulo bus locator, by Felipe Borges

Art Beyond Vision, by Ulysses BML

Braille Game, by Diego Negrelli

Meu Mapa, by Michel Fernandes

More Accessibility, by Grupo Fleury

Sound Memory, by Splora

Task Guide, by Caroline de Souza Evangelista

Virtual Travel, by Tech RCS

Where do I keep it ?, by marcosamm

PCD Vacancies, by Random Universe

The jury, which will have representatives from Amazon, the Association for Assistance to Children with Disabilities (AACD), the Dorina Nowill Foundation for the Blind and the Jô Clemente Institute, will announce the winners in February.