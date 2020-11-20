Amazon announces 2nd generation Echo Frames glasses

Known worldwide for its marketplace, Amazon invests heavily in ways to make its logistics more efficient and smarter, such as with drone delivery design, in addition to having its own line of smart devices. The retail giant recently updated its Echo line of smart speakers, and even launched this week a PRODUCT (RED) version of one of them, to help fight AIDS.

Now, Amazon has just announced another smart device, which could be part of the future for many of us. The company revealed on Friday (20) the second generation of its Echo Frames, the company’s smart glasses. Unlike its predecessor, the second generation Echo Frames will not have a sales system via invitations and arrives full of news, but charges a high price for it.

Overall, the new glasses are very similar to the old Echo Frames, with a rectangular shape. The edge of the lens is thick, and extends through the nose, abolishing the need for external supporters. Its rods contain the most important part, where the Echo Frame circuits are located. Completing the set, its construction is composed of titanium and carbon fiber, and there are no corrective lenses here, although it is possible to add them in partner optics.

Among the features, the new Echo Frame features Bluetooth connectivity and support for virtual assistants, including, of course, Alexa. It is possible to pair it with an Android or iOS smartphone, giving commands similarly to the company’s Echo Buds headphones. There is also the possibility to play audio, just like a pair of earbuds.

The novelties are due to the automatic volume adjustment, which analyzes the ambient noise, as well as the response of the microphone to the voice, VIP filters to favor contacts and apps, support for calendars and group messages. There are also 40% improvements in battery life (with volume at 60%) and a function that turns the glasses off when positioned upside down for more than 3 seconds.

Given so many functions, the price is quite steep. While the original model went for $ 170, the launch hits the market for no less than $ 250, available in Classic Black, Horizon Blue and the new Modern Tortoise. There are discounts for those who already have the first generation, with the upgrade costing more palatable US $ 70.



