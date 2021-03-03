The new Amazon logo, which was launched in January, caused controversy when it brought to mind the Adolf Hitler mustache due to the blue band strip on the top. As a result of these discussions that almost divided the social media into two, the company finally got to the point. It organized the application icon with a few small taps.

While Amazon’s application icon renewed at the beginning of 2021 focused on intense discussions on social media; It turned out that the logo was changed in just 3 months. This logo is very aesthetic at first sight; When examined carefully, it brought to mind the type of mustache called toothbrush mustache because of the blue strip above. There are two popular historical figures identified with the mustache in question; One of them is Charlie Chaplin, the other is Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

The Amazon logo that messed up social media has been removed

And yet, many smartphone users who look at the app icon and remember the Nazi leader; He had begun to take a distance from Amazon as well. However, with a delay of several months, the company finally made an innovation that would save users from this perception problem and put a little makeup on the logo in their own words. Here is the renewed Amazon logo:

The changes made were described by the company spokesperson as follows:

“We are always looking for new ways to satisfy our customers. The new icon is displayed when customers start their shopping journey on their phones; We redesigned it to evoke anticipation, excitement and joy, just as they did when they saw our boxes at door steps.

With the edited logo, it seems that there is no problem left. But, in your opinion, did the old Amazon logo really resemble Hitler? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section!