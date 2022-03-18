Amazon Acquires MGM For $8.5 Billion With James Bond, Rocky And More

Amazon: After almost a year since the beginning of the operation, MGM becomes part of the Jeff Bezos company with more than 4,000 movies and 17,000 series. It’s official now; Amazon acquires MGM for 8,500 million dollars after almost a year since the announcement of the purchase operation by Jeff Bezos’s company, completing a transaction by which Amazon adds such popular properties as James Bond, Rocky or The pink panther, among many others. In total, more than 4,000 movies and 17,000 television series. All this after the approval of the antitrust regulatory body of the European Union.

New millionaire purchase in the audiovisual industry

From Amazon Studios they have not been slow to celebrate the announcement of the purchase of MGM; “MGM has a nearly century-long legacy of producing exceptional entertainment, and we share its commitment to bringing a wide range of original movies and television series to audiences around the world,” said Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video. the world. We welcome MGM’s creators, employees and talent to Prime Video and Amazon Studios, and look forward to working together to create even more opportunities to deliver quality stories to our customers.”

For its part, from MGM they have wanted to express their satisfaction at becoming part of the Amazon conglomerate: “We are excited that MGM and its many iconic licenses, films and television series, and our incredible team and creative partners, join us. the Prime Video family. MGM has been responsible for creating some of the best-known and most critically acclaimed movies and series of the last century. We look forward to continuing that tradition as we venture into this new chapter, teaming up with the great team at Prime Video and Amazon Studios to bring audiences the best in entertainment for years to come.”

Now all that remains is to check when content as juicy as that of MGM will begin to arrive in the Prime Video catalog, a platform that will surely experience a significant increase in its offer.