The documentary series of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was filled with cute clips in which the couple shared intimate details of their life in California. Fans also caught a glimpse of Sussex’s son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and daughter Lilibeth Mountbatten-Windsor. Little Royal Archie has attracted attention with all his cute appearances in the six-part show.

The three-year-old child won the hearts of many viewers with his charming appearance. Thus, a whole truck of love falls on Archie. His clips of him talking to a photo of his late grandmother, Princess Diana, and spending time with his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, quickly went viral on social media. Meanwhile, another short video featuring a family of four appeared in the documentary series, which conquered the Internet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared footage of Archie and Lilibet vacationing in California

In the latest episode of Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess discussed how moving to California from the United Kingdom benefited Archie and Lilibet. Reflecting on the positive aspects, the royal couple showed videos about how they have a good time and visit places with their children. One of the clips that caught the attention of Twitter is how members of the Sussex royal family visited the stable with Archie, Lilibet and Markle’s niece, Ashley Hale. In the video, Prince Harry walks in front with his daughter on his shoulders. Archie and their dog Guy followed him while the former actress filmed the precious moment.

Cute family but Archie is just so adorable with that walk. — AHOSIBEAUTY (@ahosibeauty) December 19, 2022

The whole family looks lovely!!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Jaye M (@JemelleeM) December 20, 2022

While they were showing a cute clip in a documentary series, Meghan Markle can talk about why life in California is beautiful. She also expressed a desire for her children to live a stress-free and happy life. “Part of what’s great here is the freedom to spend family moments in peace. I want our children to be able to do that. And be able to travel and fall in love, you know? I just want them to be happy,” Markle told the Netflix camera.

What do you think of the Netflix documentary series starring the Duke and Duchess? Share it with us in the comments below.