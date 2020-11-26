Amazing images of the game on PS5 have been released!

FIFA fans will soon be able to find the PS5 surf game! The football simulation comes out next week … And sends heavy!

Since December 9, FIFA fans can have fun on PS4 and Xbox One… But since then, Sony has released its PS5, and Microsoft has launched its Xbox Series X. So we will have to adapt the game to the console!

Because for quite a few years, football simulation has been crushing all the competitors in its category. Pro Evolution Soccer is however often found praised for prettier graphics… And therefore, prettier players.

A problem that FIFA has been unable to resolve for at least two years. If the gameplay, both alone and online, remains a spearhead of the game of EA Sports, the realism in the tight shots left something to be desired …

But with two tech monsters like the PS5 and Xbox X Series, the creators had no choice. So they promised real great football matches on the consoles… And they didn’t lie!

FIFA will be released next week on the new consoles. But EA Sports is releasing preview images on its networks … So we can immediately notice the evolution!

FIFA: EVER MORE REALISTIC ON PS5

We thus find Kylian Mbappé in close-up. On the cover of the game this year, the PSG striker seems more real than life … You can see his features, and even his drops of sweat.

A much increased realism, which therefore allows FIFA fans to hope for great moments … And especially the impression of being in the middle of the stadiums. Because there too, there is change!

The pre-recorded atmospheres have indeed received some improvements. The crowd should therefore adjust to the tension of the match. And so, sing louder. A real electric atmosphere to feel at home!

The PS5 and Xbox Series X should therefore give FIFA an extra boost … And on top of that, fans who already have the game on PS4 and Xbox One won’t need to buy it back: it works on the new consoles!



