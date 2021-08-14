Amazing Concept Design For The New Macbook Pro

While Apple’s Macbook Pro models, powered by the M2 processor, were eagerly awaited, a surprising concept emerged for the coming years.

We recently shared with you the claims that Apple has started the production of Macbook Pros with M2 processors, which have 14 and 16-inch screens. While the functionality of the Touch Bar in the Pro model has been discussed for years, the Macbook Pro concept with Apple Pencil support has attracted a lot of attention.

According to the concept design, the TouchBar will be reduced in size and relocated. However, the possibility of the company removing the TouchBar is also among the rumors.

The possibility of an Apple Pencil for Macbook Pro is on the agenda

Apple’s new patent application to the US Patent and Trademark Office recently strengthened a remarkable possibility. The company patented the system that will bring together the Macbook Pro and Apple Pencil. In the patent drawings, we see that the pen replaces the TouchBar. You can see the drawing below.

Apple Macbook Pro models touchb will replace Apple Pencil after alleged to use the emerging concept designs created excitement. According to the design in the concept, the location of the ToucBar will be next to the Apple Pencil. The main reason for the excitement is that the pen also points to a Macbook with a touch screen. However, the old-dated statements from Apple about this possibility are not positive.

When Steve Jobs was alive, he said that a Macbook with a touchscreen would not be ergonomic. Jobs said that the touch screen would be great for users at first, but it would be tiring in the future. Craig Federighi, one of the Apple executives, also made a statement on the same issue.

Speaking in response to the claims that Macbook models will come with a touch screen with macOS Big Sur, Federighi stated that Macbook models will not have touch screen support.