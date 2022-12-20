AMAZING! Adele Surprised Boyfriend Rich Paul at a Concert in Las Vegas and Congratulated Him on His Birthday

Have you ever received a mind-blowing surprise from your loved ones on a special occasion? How did it make you feel? And now imagine that a celebrity is doing this for their loved ones, and the whole world is watching it! Well, there are a few examples of how celebrities make their partners feel special on special days. Recently, a very famous English singer and songwriter Adele made her boyfriend special on her birthday.

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul allegedly started dating in the summer of 2021. And in May of this year, the couple moved in together. Rich Paul is an American sports agent, founder of Klutch Sports Group. His company represents many modern NBA players. The couple is in love with each other, which was once again proved by the 34-year-old singer.

Adele scared her boyfriend during a joint concert

Publicly wishing someone a special day makes that day even more special. This is exactly what the English singer tried to do during her performance in Las Vegas. During the performance on stage, the singer Someone Like You celebrated her boyfriend’s birthday and expressed her feelings. According to Gmail, she said: “And I love him more than life itself,” and sang a birthday song for him.

The audience also joined the singer and made Rich feel overwhelmed. Paul managed to enjoy an amazing moment with his daughter Reona. As you can see in the video above, this loving gesture pleasantly surprised the sports agent, and the singer became emotional, expressing her feelings for him.

However, there was also a party dedicated to celebrating Rich Paul’s birthday with his loved ones. The party was attended by LeBron James and his wife Savannah, Tristan Thompson, Paul Rivera, Mel Carter, Daniel Kaluuya and Tyrone Liu. However, the singer left early and did not stay until the end of the party. Although her dress was not visible, she was seen with glamorous makeup and perfectly dried hair.

Well, the Hello singer is busy with her Las Vegas residency. Despite her busy schedule, she found time to celebrate the birthday of the love of her life. How charming it is!

How would you feel if someone did something like that for you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.