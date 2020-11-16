Amazfit Scale and Huami smart watches approved

The Amazfit Smart Scale, from the Chinese company Huami, appeared in an approval by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). One detail that draws attention, however, is that the product was registered by a company called Garrido & Guzman Comercial de Acessórios Ltda, which identifies itself as “Amazfit Brasil”.

The smart scale appears in Anatel images in blue color. The product has been registered with model number A2003 and the documentation does not have additional details about the product.

It is still unclear whether the Brazilian company responsible for registration is really Huami’s representative in Brazilian lands. Even so, Garrido & Guzman received approval for the smart scale and other products of the Chinese brand.

Various records

Recently, Garrido & Guzman Comercial de Acessórios Ltda also registered the Amazfit Neo, GTR 2 and GTS 2e smart watches in Brazil. The main highlight is the GTS 2e, which has not even been officially announced by the Chinese manufacturer.

The company based in Fortaleza has also received the approval of Anatel to sell other branded devices. According to Tecnoblog, the company has already approved three other watches, the Amazfit GTS, GTR 47 mm and GTR 42 mm.

The Brazilian company also owns the “Amazfit Brasil” website, which has a store with five listed Amazfit products. Some of the models, even, appear in the official Xiaomi store in Brazil, which may be an indication that the operation of Garrido & Guzman is not endorsed by the Chinese manufacturer.

Huami does not list Brazil on its website as one of the countries where the brand operates. So far, the Chinese company has also not announced official plans to arrive here.

In cases like this, it is worth having a flea behind your ear. Last year, an unofficial Xiaomi store had something to say about disappearing after Black Friday and leaving several customers without products or refunds.



