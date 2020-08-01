Amazfit PowerBuds launched in India for less than R $ 500

Announced alongside ZenBuds, T-Rex, Bip S and AirRun during CES 2020, Amazfit PowerBuds is the new bet of the Chinese manufacturer subsidiary to Xiaomi that prioritizes delivering cheap headphones, but still offering some interesting specifications and attractive differentials.

The model now reaches the Indian market for the suggested price of 6,999 rupees, or equivalent to R $ 487 based on the current quote, and with that it is little more accessible than the launch value of the product in the United States, Europe and China. The phone will be available from August 6 exclusively through Amazon India as part of Prime Day promotional sales.

Delivering an in-ear format, the Amazfit headphones come with a heart rate sensor for recording during exercises, 9 mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, IP55 certification for light resistance against water and dust, in addition to, of course, music playback.

The company’s true wireless headset also features so-called “electronic noise cancellation” during calls, which uses microphones to isolate noise and give greater focus to users’ voices. Unfortunately, active noise cancellation, found in much more expensive competitors like the Sony WF-1000XM3 and Apple AirPods Pro, is not present.

Available in white and black, the PowerBuds also have touch sensitive panels on the headphones, allowing users to control music and adjust the volume with the swipe of a finger.

Promising up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 24 hours of playback with the charging case fully recharged, the handset also features fast charging to deliver 3 hours of battery life in just 15 minutes connected to the outlet, but with the function of heart rate monitoring disabled.



