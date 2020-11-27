Amazfit Pop Pro leaked! Here is the introduction date

A new one is added to the affordable Amazfit smart watch models produced by the Xiaomi sub-brand Huami. The first information about the Amazfit Pop Pro, the enhanced version of the Amazfit Pop model introduced last month, has emerged. But when will the smart watch, which is expected to be affordable, be introduced?

Here are the Amazfit Pop Pro features

Huami, who previously strengthened his hand in the affordable smartwatch market with the Pop model, now seeks to offer more advanced features with the Pro model. Pop Pro will be launched very soon, on December 1, according to official images shared by Huami.

The smart watch is in line with the Amazfit Pop in terms of design. Again, the device, which has a similar design with the Amazfit Bip U, comes up with a design that resembles the Apple Watch design in this sense.

Among the Amazfit Pop Pro features, we see a 1.43 inch OLED screen on the screen side. The smart watch comes with NFC and can track 24/7 heart rate. The wearable device, which will bring Amazfit’s PAI algorithm to keep the user active and motivated, will have more than 60 different sports modes.

However, all of these features are also seen in the Amazfit Pop smart watch model. The different feature of the Pro model is that it has an integrated GPS feature. In the Pop model, this feature was provided via the connected smartphone.

In terms of price, Amazfit Pop came out with a price tag of 45 dollars. The Amazfit Pop Pro model is expected to be available at a price of $ 60. With the introduction of the smart watch, its differentiation from the Pop model with features other than integrated GPS is among the waiting.



