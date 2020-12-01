Amazfit Pop Pro and GTS 2 mini smart watches introduced

Amazfit introduced its new smart watches named Pop Pro and GTS 2 mini at the event organized in China. These two devices are different versions of the previously introduced Amazfit Pop and GTS 2 smart watches. Huomi aims to appeal to more price groups with its new smart watches.

Pop Pro is largely similar to its predecessor, the Pop model. The clock, which has a 1.43 inch square LCD screen, comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support. Pop Pro, which is water resistant up to 5 ATM pressure, supports 60 different sports modes. The 225 mAh battery enables the smart watch to work for 9 days.

The most important feature that distinguishes Pop Pro from the standard version is GPS support. Thanks to this support, it becomes possible to keep a record of cycling and walking exercises without a smartphone.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini does not bring any new features. The smart watch differs from the standard GTS 2 with its screen and battery capacity. While the 1.65 AMOLED screen was replaced by a 1.55 inch screen; Although the battery capacity is reduced to 220 mAh, the usage times are prolonged due to the shrinkage of the screen and the decrease in consumption. Huomi promises 7 days in intensive use, 14 days in average use and 21 days in endurance mode.

Amazfit Pop Pro will be available in China on December 10th. The watch’s price tag will say 399 yuan. For the GTS 2 mini, 699 yuan is required.



