Amazfit Pop Pro and GTS 2 mini: launched in China

This Tuesday (1st), Amazfit presented two new smartwatches at an event in China, the Amazfit Pop Pro and the Amazfit GTS 2 mini. The devices are variants of existing models – the Amazfit Pop and Amazfit GTS 2 – but they introduce occasional changes and compete in other price ranges.

In China, the Amazfit Pop Pro will be a renamed version of the Amazfit Bip U, which is already sold in India. The smartwatch will feature a 1.43 ’’ LCD screen, Bluetooth 5.0, 60 sports modes, a gyroscope sensor and blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring.

When connected to a cell phone, all functions are expanded. The numbers obtained in the monitoring are taken to reports from the Amazfit app and the notifications, calls and media control are taken to the smartwatch. Finally, it is powered by a 225 mAh battery, promising 9 days of autonomy with a single recharge.

In comparison to the regular Amazfit Pop, the Pop Pro has a GPS location system, eliminating the use of a cell phone for monitoring runs and cycling routes. It is a great tool to detach from the cell phone while exercising.

On the other hand, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini does not introduce any new features; however, it brings improvements in its internal components. The model leaves the 1.65-inch AMOLED screen for a 1.55-inch screen and has a battery life of up to 21 days on a single charge, due to its 220 mAh battery and significantly smaller screen.

Due to its more compact size, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini will be cheaper than the original model. The model is already in stores and is selling for 699 Yuan; while the Amazfit Pop Pro is being sold for 399 Yuan.



