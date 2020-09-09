Amazfit Neo introduced! Here are the features and price

The Amazfit Neo, bearing the signature of Huami, was officially introduced. Reminiscent of old-fashioned digital watches, the smart watch draws attention with its 37-day battery performance and budget-friendly price. Contrary to its appearance, Neo can do most of the things a smartwatch does.

Amazfit Neo features and price

Huami’s newest smart watch Neo, at first glance, reminds of the old digital watches that have become popular recently. Although the feeling it evokes at first glance is different from a smart watch, with its 1.2-inch display, Neo has almost every skill a standard smartwatch has.

The smart watch, which can withstand water pressure up to 5 ATMs, can be used on iOS and Android smartphones with its Bluetooth 5.0 support. With 3 different fitness modes, the watch can measure your heart rate and track sleep. In addition to all these, the clock makes it possible to easily access daily and weekly reports on your smartphone with its health analysis feature.

Although it has a battery of only 160 mAh, it can offer up to 37 days of battery life on a single charge thanks to its old-style display. The new Amazfit Neo, which has been on the market in China since today, is a smart watch model that can be in demand when it comes to our country with a price of $ 43.



