Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 And GTS 3 Bring New Screens And Long Battery Life

Amazifit this week launched the new smart watches GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3. This year, in addition to the main functions of the category, the devices bring the new Zepp OS system, compatible with iOS and Android apps.

A premium option, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has an aluminum alloy body and weighs 32 g. The model features a 1.45-inch AMOLED screen and uses two buttons, including a crown, to navigate between menus.

One of the highlights of the wearable is the 2.3 GB internal storage for music. In addition, the watch features speaker and microphone, Alexa support, Wi-Fi, 150 sports training modes, Sp02 sensor (oximeter) and water resistance certificate (5 ATM).

The GTR 3 Pro has a battery life of 12 days for normal use or 35 hours with GPS enabled. However, the device has an economy mode that helps to prolong usage.

Amazfit GTR 3

The “standard” Amazfit GTR 3 features the same aluminum body as the Pro version, but with a smaller 1.39-inch display. The watch features most of the premium edition specifications, including the same level of screen brightness.

The big difference is the battery lasting 21 days for normal use or up to 35 days in economy mode. However, the smartwatch maintains 35 hour performance with GPS enabled.

Amazfit GTS 3

The Amazfit GTS 3 line gained a larger 1.75-inch rectangular display. With a super-slim design and weighing 24.4 g, the model is the lightest among the three launches of the brand.

Like the GTR 3 Pro, the wearable has a battery that lasts 12 days with normal use or 20 hours with active GPS. Unlike the brothers, the smartwatch doesn’t have speakers and an internal storage option.

The three Amazfit watches were launched last Monday (11) in the US, part of Europe and China. The GTR 3 Pro is selling for $230 (about R$1,270 in direct conversion), while the GTR 3 and GTS 3 are priced at $180 (R$995).