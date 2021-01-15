Amazfit Bip U Pro launched in Italy at attractive prices

The Amazfit Bip U Pro smart watch made official in December 2020 is now landing in yet another country. The time has come for the Italian public to have the opportunity to take advantage of the wearable device and take advantage of the additional features implemented to differentiate it from its predecessors.

This version stands out for having an improved performance, as well as more functions than previously found in the variant. It manages to offer an even more complete system for those who practice physical exercises, both during specific training and in normal daily actions.

The screen of this watch is coated in Corning Gorilla 3, and it also has a special protection to ensure that fingerprints will not be apparent, since much of the access to resources is done via touches on the accessory’s display.

In addition, the wearable comes with over 60 sports, managing to adapt to different types of users, being water resistant for up to 50 meters, something that is highly positive for those who practice swimming

The Amazfit Bip U Pro is being marketed for € 69.90 (~ R $ 446) in Italy, and this makes it even more interesting for the local audience, as the price is highly attractive.

Technical specifications

Screen: 1.43 “TFT with a resolution of 302×302 pixels, 2.5D curved glass

Battery: 225mAh (charging time: 2h)

Autonomy (according to manufacturer): 9 days

Compatibility: Android (5.0+) and iOS (10.0+) via Zepp app

Operating system: RTOS

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Weight: 31g (with handle)

Dimensions: 40.9 x 35.5 x 11.4 mm

Measurement of blood oxygen level, stress and sleep quality

24-hour heart rate monitoring

Tracking over 60 sports activities

Monitoring the menstrual cycle

Smartphone camera remote control

Alarm, notification and weather management

Water resistance: 5ATM