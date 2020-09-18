Amazfit Band 5 introduced: AMOLED display, Alexa support

Huomi, one of Xiaomi’s sub-brands, introduced its newest exercise bracelet, named Amazfit Band 5. Huomi’s new bracelet stands in the same place with the Mi Smart Band 5 introduced by Xiaomi last July, both in terms of design and technical features.

Amazfit Band 5 has a 1.1 inch AMOLED color screen. This screen has a resolution of 294 x 126 pixels. It is possible to measure heart rate, monitor sleep, menstrual cycle and stress with the wristband with 45 different watch interface designs.

The most important feature that separates the Amazfit Band 5 from the Mi Smart Band 5 is that it can measure the oxygen saturation level in the blood with the SpO2 sensor. The bracelet that helps to do breathing exercises has Amazon Alexa support. This means that the Amazfit Band 5 can be given voice commands to set an alarm and timer. It is worth noting that this is not available on the Mi Smart Band 5.

The wristband, which can work up to 5 ATM under water, can be used for camera and music control. It is stated that the battery with a capacity of 125 mAh keeps the Amazfit Band 5 operating for up to 15 days.

Amazfit Band 5 will be sold in the US for $ 45. The bracelet will be available on September 21st.



