Amazfit Band 5 has appeared on Amazon’s site!

Although smart watches are very popular, they go up to very high prices due to the features they offer. Consequently, many people are turning to smart wristbands. Inspired by the popularity of Xiaomi’s Mi Band series, the Amazfit Band has also been featured on Amazon’s website with its new smart bracelet model. What are the features of Amazfit Band 5?

Amazfit Band 5 features and price

We can say that the Amazfit Band 5 is actually very similar to Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5. Some features differ in point. The first of these is undoubtedly working with Alexa, which comes with built-in. In this context, Amazfit Band can be called a super-charged Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with Alexa’s inclusion and advanced health sensors.

It can be said that this wristband with improved fitness features is moving towards more consumer masses when it comes to fitness, at least in the Chinese market. In terms of design, it cannot be distinguished from Mi Smart Band 5, but of course there are minor differences. Let us remind you that the screen is 7.52 x 2.99 x 0.91 inches.

This bracelet, which is water resistant up to 50 meters, offers 15 days of use with a single charge and normal features. If you decide to use SpO2 and other advanced features, this time will be shortened. It is possible to use the voice assistant to ask questions, set alarms and timers, create shopping lists, check weather and control smart home devices.

The device has a price tag of $ 49.99 as listed on Amazon. It can be pre-ordered. Amazon has black and orange colors in the USA.



