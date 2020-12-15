Amazfit Announces GTS 2e and GTR 2e Smart Watches

Amazfit announced the affordable versions of the GTS 2 and GTR 2, which it announced in September. The smart watches, called GTS 2e and GTR 2e, have slightly more diluted features compared to the original models. However, this situation significantly increases the usage time of smart watches. Moreover, the prices of these models are also more affordable.

Amazfit’s new smartwatches basically have the same features as the original models. For example, the GTS 2e has a 246 mAh battery that the GTS 2 has. However, the developer team has removed the Wi-Fi feature in GTS 2, enabling the GTS 2e to be used for up to 24 days. However, if you always use all the features of this smart watch openly, you are faced with 14 days of use.

Amazfit’s new smart watches have the same design as the original models

The changes made by Amazfit engineers in GTS 2 and GTS 2e are also available between GTR 2 and GTR 2e. The new model, which has an AMOLED screen, comes with a battery with a capacity of 471 mAh, just like the original clock. However, this battery offers 10 days more, ie 24 days, thanks to the features removed from the GTR 2.

According to the statements made by Amazfit, both of the company’s new smart watches can be purchased for $ 120.



