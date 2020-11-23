AMAs 2020: Why did The Weeknd hit the awards show?

The Weeknd surprised fans by appearing beaten-faced and covered in bandages at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Last August we announced to you in Somagnews that The Weeknd attended the MTV VMA 2020 with a bloody face, which caused great concern among his loyal fans; And today, the singer is once again drawing public attention by appearing at the 2020 American Music Awards with his face wrapped in bandages.

After winning the award for Best R & B / Soul Album for his album ‘After Hours’, The Weeknd took the stage of the AMAs with his face bandaged, something that generated confusion among fans, who came to think that the singer suffered a terrible accident hours before.

But you should know that the 30-year-old singer was not the victim of any injury, because he was only trying to send a message to the public, which is included in the music videos of ‘Blinding Lights and After Hours’, which consists of no driving while intoxicated or else you could end up with a bloody and injured face.

The Weeknd conquers the AMAs with ‘After Hours’

In addition to having 8 nominations at the 2020 American Music Awards, the famous singer gave an incredible performance of the songs ‘In Your Eyes’ and ‘Save Your Tears’ as he paraded over a Los Angeles bridge wearing a red and black suit.

The peak moment of The Weeknd’s presentation occurred when fireworks appeared in the sky that managed to give a perfect ending to the show, which was acclaimed by all its loyal fans on social networks.



