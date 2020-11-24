Amanitas Muscarias in AC: Valhalla; where are they

We explain how to find and complete the puzzles of all the Muscarian Amanitas in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at 100% to get Platinum.

Like the Animus Anomalies and legendary animals, the Amanitas muscarias are one of the many types of mysteries that we can find in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. These are hallucinogenic mushrooms that, when ingested, will pose a puzzle to us. As part of this complete guide we are going to detail the location of all of them and how to solve each of them.

Amanitas Muscarias in England

Oxfordshire. South of Offchurch, across the river. We must go through the doors in the following order (if we number the doors from one to five, the one on the far left being the first and the one on the far right being the fifth: three, four, one, two, five.

Leicestershire. South of Repton, northeast of the Bardon lookout. We must always cross the portal near which the seal is, which will move from one to the other each time.

Lincolnshire. East of Leicester. We must defeat the six bears that appear.

East Anglia. West of Elmenham across the river. First we cross the right. Taking care not to fall into the water, we climb the rocks and go back through the one on the right. Finally, we go through the one in the center.

Essex. Northwest Colchester. If we number the braziers from one to six starting from the extreme left, we must turn one, four and five blue. Then we will go through the door that appears behind us.

Kent. Near the southwest lake of Tonbridge Monastery. According to the sequence that the stone spiral marks us, we must go through the doors in the following order: river, fire, forest and fog. That is, in that order, we will go to the doors of the corresponding path.

Shropshire. Southwest of Lake Dundmaston. We have to turn the three flames inside the stone circles blue.



