Amandine Petit (Miss France 2021) single?

Amandine Small single or in couple? The young woman elected Miss France 2021 gave an answer that speaks volumes.

Amandine Petit found herself at the heart of a controversy after being elected Miss France 2021 and reacted publicly. On December 19, 2020, the 23-year-old’s life was completely turned upside down when Iris Mittenaere, president of the ceremony, announced that she had won the beauty contest. Since then, she has chained performances and interviews at a breakneck pace and sometimes has to answer delicate questions, especially about her private life. On social networks, Internet users realized that she was very close to a certain Julien Georges. So is Miss France 2021 in a relationship or single? She gave an answer that speaks volumes …

Invited on January 7, 2020 on the Touche Pas set at Mon Poste on C8, the one who was elected Miss Normandy last year had to face the curiosity of Cyril Hanouna, who declared “100% of the Miss have left their fiancé the first year of their coronation “. But far from being impressed, the main interested party replied: “Whether I still have a fiancé. So from there … I could not answer this question”. But a few days before, she had already spoken on the subject and had said a little more when she came to Anne Roumanoff’s show on Europe 1.