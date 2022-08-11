Amanda Seyfried talks about the pressure of nude scenes as a young actress in Hollywood and why she feels more respected now

Having been in Hollywood since she was a teenager, Amanda Seyfried has played many memorable roles throughout her career. But starting at an early age led to pressure from the industry as a young and impressionable newcomer to entertainment, including the fact that Seyfried made a notable fashion gaffe on the red carpet. The Oscar nominee addressed these pitfalls, telling that a young actress has to act in nude scenes, and now the star of “The Dropped Out” has told why she feels respected after two decades of her career.

Of course, Hollywood nudity and young actresses are not new. While many of Amanda Seyfried’s early roles excluded showing her body, there were one or two roles that required her to do multiple nude scenes. Seyfrend admitted to Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) that she didn’t have much control over her body on set. Although she was uncomfortable in her underwear, the Mean Girls graduate didn’t want to rock the boat. As she put it:

I’m 19 years old, I go without underwear — like, are you kidding me? How did I let this happen? Oh, I know why: I was 19, and I didn’t want to upset anyone, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.

Thinking about her future in Hollywood made her afraid to speak. When Amanda Seyfried started acting in movies and on television, there was no #MeToo to voice her uncomfortable because of nudity. The statement could have ruined her career even before Hollywood insiders called it difficult. At the time, she chose to save rather than complain.

Fortunately, the entertainment industry has changed since then. Now there are intimacy coordinators on the set to make sure everyone is comfortable. Since then, Seyfried’s career has grown thanks to notable roles and fame. But these praises have nothing to do with the respect she feels now, in her 30s, as a Hollywood actress. The actress explained:

There is a level of respect that I have never felt so completely around me. It has nothing to do with any level of fame, recognition or critical acclaim. Whatever it is, it’s not because of the Decoy, not because of the “Dropout”, not because I watched my movies. I’m respected because I’m 36 years old and I know who the hell I am.

For two decades of her acting career, it seemed that the 36-year-old actress had not fallen into the Hollywood trap. Amanda Seyfried is more confident in herself as a person than in her career. The same nude scene wouldn’t disappear now, as it has turned from a 19-year-old ingenue who people like.

A-lister is not fixated on fame and success, as she is very happy that she is not overly famous in Hollywood, as she is more engaged in work. While her profile is now growing, Seyfried has faced setbacks in her career after playing the frivolous Plastics member Karen Smith in Mean Girls. She didn’t want to be branded as a pretty blonde, so she chose the polygamous HBO drama “Big Love.”

In recent years, Seyfried has received wide recognition. She received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the biopic “Monk” in 2021, and then received an Emmy Award nomination for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or movie for her role as former child prodigy Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu movie “Dropout” to complement the rest of the accolades. which she got for it. role. She faces stiff competition from other Emmy nominees such as Sarah Paulson and Toni Collette. Seyfried will next appear in the Apple TV+ anthology series “Crowded Room”. Although the actress has no upcoming film projects, you can check out the CinemaBlend movie schedule for 2022 to find out what will be released for the rest of the year.