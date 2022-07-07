Amanda Seyfried celebrates her dog Finn’s last chemotherapy session after a tumor: “He did it!”

Three cheers for Finn! Amanda Seyfried celebrates after her beloved dog underwent the last course of chemotherapy.

“Therefore, this is an important day for us, because… Congratulations, Finnie, this is your last chemotherapy,” the 36—year-old “Mean Girls” actress explained in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 6, sharing a car selfie with her puppy. “No more chemistry! This is his sixth and final chemotherapy [round today].”

She added: “The doctor found a small tumor in his anal sac because he did a rectal examination [and] then they removed it in surgery and we did chemotherapy. We are lucky that we can afford it.”

Seyfried, whose puppy is a constant presence on her social media profile, reported that Finn “didn’t have any side effects” and he “doesn’t seem to be bothered” by his treatment as he gets “a lot” of treats.

“All this suggests that rectal examinations are really important, because this is not a super, super common cancer, but also not super, super rare, and the sooner you find it, the easier it is to get rid of it,” says the star of Manka. daughter Nina, 5 years old, and son, 21 months, with her husband Thomas Sadoski, explained on Wednesday. “Some vets do and some vets don’t do rectal examinations, [so] ask your vet to do a rectal examination at every checkup [if they can].”

She concluded her social media post: “It’s true, do it, it’s really important. …Congratulations, Finny!”

Seyfried, who married the 46-year-old Life in Pieces graduate in March 2014, also shared a cute snap with Finn after chemotherapy when they were both wearing holiday hats. “He did it—he did it,” she signed her post in Story.

The Pennsylvania native’s companion dog has long been a special attribute of her life.

“I actually met [Finn] on the set of Big Love, he was so big and looked like a bear,” she recalled during an appearance on the Today show in June 2016. “This guy who was a day player on the show had two free puppies and we took them home and I thought: “I’ll find a home for him, it’ll be great.” I took him home… and then I fell in love with him 24 hours later.”

At the time, she added, “Now I’m just obsessed and I just love him so much [and] I hate being away from him. It’s the best thing in the world, I mean, he changed my life, and I don’t remember my life before him.”

In addition to Finn, Seyfried and Sadoski have replenished their brood with all kinds of animals, including horses, goats, dogs and turtles.

“I get up, I feed the animals,” the “Dear John” actress recalled about her daily routine during an appearance in August 2020 in the TV series “Molner’s Table” by John Molner. “Recently I really taught Tommy, my husband, to feed [them]. Now he knows everything. He can do anything.”

Seyfried continued: “I live on a farm. This is what I’ve always wanted! Now, especially with this [coronavirus] pandemic, we were able to just stay. We don’t even get on the train and go [to] the city. …And you know what? Our family is still together. I definitely think my marriage has become even stronger.”