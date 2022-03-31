Amanda Bynes Debuts New Tattoos after Removing Ink from Face and Ending Custody

New ink! Amanda Bynes added three tattoos to her collection shortly after she removed the heart-shaped tattoo from her face.

The 35-year-old graduate of the Amanda Show unveiled a new job when she stepped out on Tuesday, March 29, for the first time since her guardianship was terminated earlier this month. In the pictures, Bynes had Paul’s name written in Gothic script on her wrist, apparently in honor of her fiance Paul Michael. He was joined by an illustration of a bright red rose and the word “d-k” written in italics on her bicep. The “What a Girl Wants” actress was wearing a white T-shirt, green leggings with a camouflage print and large sunglasses on Tuesday.

A few weeks before Bynes proudly showed off her fresh ink, she talked about getting rid of the tattoo on her face.

“Progress in tattoo removal,” the “She’s a Man” star captioned an Instagram video on March 9, showing that the heart pattern has disappeared since she first received it in December 2019.

The California native, who also has a tattoo on her leg that says “See you on the other side,” recently celebrated a major victory when a judge officially ended nine years of custody of her.

Bynes was placed in temporary custody in August 2013 after a series of mental health and substance abuse issues. A year later, her mother, Lynn Bynes, was appointed guardian for her daughter’s health and personal affairs. On March 22, TMZ reported that custody of her had been terminated.

The former child star filed a petition for termination of custody in February, noting in a statement on mental abilities that she is mentally capable of taking care of her well-being.

“Instagram’s up, this is Amanda Bynes,” the “Big Fat Liar” actress said in an Instagram video earlier this month. “My trial date is approaching in two weeks. I want to thank you all for your love and support. Peace.

Before the final decision, Lynn was aware of her daughter’s plans and applied for support.