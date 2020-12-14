Amalgam Introduces 1967 Ferrari 330 P4 Le Mans Model

1967 Ferrari 330 P4 Le Mans was among the detailed 1:18 scale cars that Bristol has produced for years under the Amalgam Collection brand. The price of the model is quite high.

As with everything else in life, models also have different levels. Some models simply resemble the original, while others are too similar to be easily distinguished from the real one. There are also models that look like the reality is minimized by visual effects, rather than the model, as Amalgam Collection does.

The company, which specializes in realistic 1:18 scale models, has now announced a piece that will decorate all car enthusiast collectors’ dreams. The new model belongs to the 1967 Ferrari 300 P4 Le Mans.

Cars subject to movies

The Ford v Ferrari movie, which was released in 2019, was about the period when the American automobile giant was champion in Le Mans races for four years in a row. At that time, this car was the biggest rival of the legendary GT40.

Ferrari might not be the winner at the time, but the 330 P4s certainly managed to be among the iconic cars. It is also worth remembering that these cars take the second and third place behind Ford.

Only 100 of these special production cars will be produced. As usual, 1:18 scale models are very detailed. These models are handcrafted and painted by the artists in the Amalgam workshop. Today, artists digitally scanning the only remaining error-free sample of the vehicle produce copies of the vehicle on a smaller scale.

An extremely expensive model

The Amalgam Ferrari 330 P4 is definitely not a cheap model. The price tag for this collectible was announced as $ 1358 on pre-order. Of course, the model is not the only thing those who pay this money will get. Those who can sacrifice this money will also have the Giclee print showing the moment the original car crossed a crossing line. In addition, many additional parts such as a protection cover, dust-free stand for the model will go to the owners of the model.

Modelers in a significant part of the world have already started waiting for the vehicle. Models made in accordance with the original, with everything from oil stains to mud on the wings, will soon meet with their new owners.



