Manchester United’s on-loan star Amad Diallo showed the highest quality of play when Sunderland beat Millwall.

The 20-year-old was deployed from the right flank and posed a constant threat to the Lion’s defense with his guile and cunning, causing left-back Murray Wallace endless grief.

He scored point-blank and opened the scoring shortly after the break on the way to a fantastic 3-0 victory at the Stadium of Light.

Amad’s composure with the ball was particularly admired: the young man successfully completed two dribbles and at the same time demonstrated pass accuracy at 85%.

He also completed 100% of his long shots, demonstrating his exceptional vision and sharp ball-playing abilities.

However, what will really impress United fans is that Amad withstood the physical strain of the match.

Millwall committed 20 fouls, four of them against the Ivorian, as Millwall struggled to beat the 5ft 8in winger.

He gave his best, winning three ball selections and nine duels, never shying away from a fight.

Instead of retiring from the game, Amada only increased his involvement when he registered 63 touches in just under an hour on the field.

As a result, Sunderland found themselves one step away from a place in the championship play-offs, as they are again chasing relegation to the Premier League.

Amad’s goal also means that he has already scored four times in his last six matches, and also provided an assist during this time.

Tony Mowbray remains confident that Amad will stay at Sunderland this season, despite reports that Manchester United are considering recalling him in January.