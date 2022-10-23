Amad Diallo Breaks His Head For Sunderland on Loan

Amad Diallo from Manchester United got into the protocol for the first time this season when he scored the first goal in the match against Burnley with a score of 2:4.

The 20-year-old was allowed to walk down the right side unmarked before he clinically finished in the near corner, sending the goalkeeper the wrong look.

The goal marks an encouraging upturn in form after the youngster’s slow start on the Wearside.

Amad goal vs Burnley 🤩 pic.twitter.com/8GbgJX9405 — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) October 22, 2022

However, it wasn’t all bad, as manager Tony Mowbray was keen to point out the Ivorian’s abilities, saying: “He is supremely talented. To see his touch, to see how fast and straightforward he is, is a pleasure to watch on the training field.”

Mowbray was certainly delighted with the goal, singling out the final product of Amada as the key to realizing its potential.

For his performance against Burnley, three media outlets gave Amadou a score of 6/10.

The Sunderland Echo reported that he “scored superbly and fought well, but had little impact in the second half when Burnley began to take control.”

SB Nation said that he “scored his first goal really well for Sunderland, converted a similar chance in the second half, but as usual, his game outside the penalty area is good, but in the penalty area he should be more aggressive.”

Meanwhile, The ChronicleLive reported that he “scored Sunderland’s first goal and looked much better playing in his natural wide role.”

This match was only his second start of the season, but he regularly appeared off the bench, playing 327 minutes in nine matches.