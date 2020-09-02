Alyssa Milano: Milo Ventimiglia

If Alyssa Milano had many stories on the set, she still linked a beautiful friendship with some actors. This is particularly the case with Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us). The two are really very close.

In an interview with W Magazine, Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us) made some pretty confidences about Alyssa Milano in 2017. And the least we can say is that he surprised his fans.

Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us) had confided: “I think everyone had a crush on Alyssa Milano in‘ Madame est served ‘”. And he didn’t expect to star alongside her in the movie Pathology.

The actor also added, “This is the craziest part. She and I made this movie where she played my fiancée. So I had to sort of get past that crush.

ALYSSA MILANO REALLY VERY CLOSE TO MILO VENTIMIGLIA FOR YEARS

The young man still revealed: “But still, when I was a child, I was really into Alyssa Milano! I think I played it pretty cool. You know, she became a friend ”.

Finally, he also explained: “She, her husband and I are all close friends”. In fact, Melty recently confided that Alyssa Milano named her son Milo after his friend.

One thing is certain, the two are really very close. And this friendship pleases mom’s fans. It must be said that lately, the latter is at the heart of a big story with Rose McGowan.

Recently, the Charmed actress did not hesitate to clash her on social networks. And the least we can say is that she didn’t go dead hand. If the fans still doubted it: the two seem at war!



