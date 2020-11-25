Alyson Hannigan, all about their relationship

Thanks to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Alyson Hannigan has found love! Find out quickly which actor in the series she got married.

If we know that Alyson Hannigan hated kissing Jason Segel in How I Met Your Mother, she would have loved to exchange a sweet kiss with one of her co-stars in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Yep, you might not know it, but the actress fell madly in love with Alexis Denisof, known to have played Wesley Wyndam-Pryce in the series. But the beginning of their romance was not as easy as you think. And for good reason, the actor was not sure he wanted to attend one of his acting partners. Finally, the American actor fell in love with the pretty redhead. They started dating in 1999.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGOlVkcgP8m/?utm_source=ig_embed

Four years later, Alyson Hannigan and Alexis Denisof got married. On October 11, the two lovebirds exchanged vows in front of their loved ones in a private ceremony in Palm Springs, California. They had also pulled out the big game with a photo booth, a trampoline and even a choreography. For their first dance, the couple danced to the beat of Los Umbrellos’ “No Tengo Dinero”, a song their characters in Buffy also danced to. Filled, Alyson Hannigan who has a great fortune, and Alexis Denisof welcomed their two daughters: Satyana in 2009 and Keeva in 2012. A nice story that makes more than one dream.



