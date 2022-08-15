Alvin Komara Unlikely to be Disciplined: NFL World Reacts

It doesn’t look like New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will be suspended for this season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kamara’s suspension this year looks “more and more unlikely.”

Initially, Kamara was arrested back in February for battery, which resulted in significant bodily injuries. It is reported that the victim was beaten in a nightclub on the street.

His scheduled hearing was postponed for two months in early August, so any decision could be made around mid-season.

Saints fans are glad the Camera probably won’t be penalized this year.

The Saints will kick off their 2022-2023 campaign against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET on September 11.