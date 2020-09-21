Álvaro Morata, Atlético de Madrid would reach agreement

Various media assure that these will be the next signings that will shake the European market. In the summer market in Europe, two movements are cooking that will cause an echo in the Italian and Spanish leagues: Álvaro Morata is very close to arriving at Juventus and Luis Suárez would take his place at Atlético de Madrid.

According to EFE reports, sources close to the colchoneros assure that the Spanish striker is already negotiating his departure from the club and that he has an agreement with Juventus, although there are still some details to be refined to take the transfer for granted.

If everything goes according to plan, in two or three days this could be closed and the striker will no longer be present in the duel that will mark the start of the season for the rojiblancos, when they face Granada this weekend at the Wanda Metropolitan.

As a consequence, Morata’s departure would open a gap in the attack of the Spanish and according to Mundo Deportivo, that space already has a possible name: Luis Suárez.

It is worth mentioning that just a few hours ago Juventus ruled out the arrival of “El Pistolero” to the institution, because their community passport would take a long time to arrive and they could not wait that long.

In this way, everything was arranged so that the next Uruguayan club is Atlético de Madrid, a team with which the same media ensures that the negotiations are already advanced and that would only need to finalize its departure with the Blaugrana club’s board.



