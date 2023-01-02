Young Manchester United player Alvaro Fernandez praised the club for the way they have treated him so far compared to Real Madrid.

Fernandes, who is currently on loan at Preston North End as part of the championship, described his pleasure at being at Old Trafford and announced his goal to return to United in the summer and compete for a place in the first team.

The Spaniard told Relevo: “At Real Madrid I was just another player; at Manchester United they made me feel special. You come here, and they already treat you like a football player.”

“At Real Madrid, we were academy players. We trained in the gym, had breakfast and ate at the facilities… And in Carrington you go to breakfast, and De Gea and Fred are at the table next to you.”

“Real Madrid has 800,000 players ahead of Castilla. I was a junior player of the first year. At United, two months later I was already in a subsidiary company. It’s always nice to get back to where I started, but I’m very good at Manchester United right now.

Fernandes explained that he was most attracted to United’s sports plan. United presented him with a clear plan and a demonstration of his future.

While on loan at Preston, the defender remarked that while he enjoyed competing with the pros and making a name for himself, it was “outrageous” that they played every three days or so.

He added that his decision to go on loan was caused by the arrival of Tyrell Malasia. There was Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, and then Malasia. He immediately realized that his options would be limited.

Interestingly, Fernandez said that United and Preston had agreed that he would primarily play as a winger. The fullback played there several times. Fernandez said he sees himself as a winger in the future, not a left-back.

The 19-year-old shared his thoughts about United teammate Alejandro Garnacho. He called Garnacho “brave.”

Fernandez believes that Garnacho got the opportunity to prove himself and took the chance with both hands. Fernandez mentioned that Garnacho, whom he secretly met during isolation, was like a family to him along with his “father” Juan Mata.

Fernandez said he is also close with De Gea and Darren Fletcher, who talks to him regularly.