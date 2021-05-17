Altcoins To Follow This Week

Altcoins to be followed this week The effects of the decline in the crypto money market at the weekend continue to be felt on the first day of the new week. Bitcoin price dropped to $ 45,000, while the prices of major altcoins such as Ethereum, Binance Coin and XRP decreased by up to 10%.

The dominance of Bitcoin is calculated as 40.72% * in the market, which has a total value of $ 2.17 trillion. Although it is unclear how the market will move in the coming days, 6 altcoin news that we think can be followed this week ** was about Ripple, Polkadot, Polygon, Shiba Inu, NEO and COTI.

Ripple (XRP)

Opening price of the week ***: $ 1.36

News this week: Ripple and the SEC will hold a teleconference on May 21, led by Judge Sarah Netburn.

Why follow up: This week’s meeting is expected to evaluate Ripple’s past legal advice on whether XRP is a security. In this call, as in others, callers of the corresponding number will be allowed to participate in the teleconference at the time of the call. The limit for the number of participants has not been announced yet.

Polkadot (DOT)

Opening price of the week: $ 37.05

News this week: Polkadot Decoded event will be held on May 19-20.

Why to follow: Decoded, which is said to be “the most important event of this year for Polkadot”, will be held with the participation of names such as Polkadot founders Gavin Wood and Robert Habermeier. In the event, where names from the Parity team will also take place, the work done in the Polkadot community will be evaluated.

Polygon (MATIC)

Opening price of the week: $ 1.57

News this week: Polygon will implement the Berlin fork on block 1399600 on the test network called Mumbai on May 18th.

Why to follow it: Polygon, part of the Ethereum ecosystem and known for the slogan “Internet of Ethereum, Blockchains”, will make the Mumbai network compatible with the most up-to-date Geth. Node operators need to make the necessary updates before May 18 to stay synchronized.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Opening price of the week: $ 0.00001519

News this week: The Shiba Inu team will begin testing the Shiba Swap with a limited number of users from Monday.

Why to follow it: SHIB started the new week with Vitalik Buterin burning 410.2 trillion SHIB in its wallet and the total supply was almost halved Regardless of this development, user tests of Shiba Swap, which has been in development for some time, are starting. When Shiba Swap is ready for use, the launch of a new token called BONE is expected.

Neo (NEO)

Opening price of the week: $ 82.42

This week’s news: Neo announced that the RC2 test network will be established on May 18th.

Why follow up: RC2, the second pillar of RC1, was designed to improve some methods such as contract-based witness verification. While NEO developers postpone some features normally included in RC2 to RC3; It has been announced that mainnet can be published in June.

Coti (COTI)

Opening price of the week: $ 0.37

News this week: COTI will reopen its cross-chain bridge on May 18th.

Why to follow it: The bridge can be used to swap from native token to ERC-20 token and vice versa. For users who will switch from Native to ERC-20, an upper limit of 2,000 COTI per person per day will be applied.