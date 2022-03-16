Altcoins Latest: XRP, ADA and MANA Comments!

The whole world is currently focused on the statements that the FED, the US Federal Reserve, will make tonight. In these statements, the FED will most likely announce that it has increased interest rates by 25 basis points. Currently, we see that there are uncertainties in the market regarding the issue. While Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has risen above $ 40,000, it is seen that there are movements in altcoins.

Ripple (XRP) Reviews

XRP, which is the 6th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value, is trading at $ 0.77 as of the writing of the article. The cryptocurrency, which has moved with the market in the last 24 hours, has increased by approximately 3%.

As it is known, Ripple has been in the process of litigation with the US SEC for a long time and it is known that the court does not want to extend the case anymore. If the case is concluded in favor of Ripple, this situation can both increase the price of XRP seriously and be a very important decision in terms of the crypto money market.

In addition, analysts state that even if the case does not go in favor of Ripple, the price of XRP may increase.

Cardano (ADA) Reviews

ADA, which is the 8th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value, is trading at $ 0.81 as of the writing of the article and is progressing with an increase of approximately 3% in the last 24 hours.

According to analysts, for an increase in the ADA price to begin, the entire cryptocurrency market must first experience a recovery. It is stated that with the recovery in the market, the first stop of the ADA price may be $ 1.2.

Decentraland (MANA) Price

MANA, the largest coin in terms of market capitalization among metaverse coins, is trading at $2.35 as of the time of writing.

With the recent popularity of metaverse coins, it can be thought that they have been exposed to great investor interest. At this point, analysts state that metaverse coins such as MANA and SAND will be among the cryptocurrencies that will be most affected during a rise that will begin in the entire market.