Altcoins in the Basket of Institutional Investors Announced!

Grayscale, the world’s largest cryptocurrency asset manager, explains which altcoin projects institutional investors are most interested in.

Grayscale offers these 13 altcoin projects to institutional investors!

Grayscale has detailed a full breakdown of crypto assets under management (AUM), which has come to an astonishing $40 billion. The majority of Grayscale’s assets are in the $30.37 billion Bitcoin (BTC) Trust. Leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) is in second place with 11.49 billion AUM. The firm also offers trusts for a dozen altcoins with holding amounts as follows:

Ethereum Classic (ETC): $418.1 million.

Litecoin (LTC): $229.8 million.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH): $136.6 million.

Decentraland (MANA): $60.6 million.

Zcash (ZEC): $51.1 million.

Horizen (ZEN): $38.6 million.

Livepeer (LPT): $25.2 million

Stellar Lumens (XLM): $20.6 million.

Solana (LEFT): $9.6 million.

Basic Attention Token (BAT): $7.2 million.

Chainlink (LINK): $6.2 million.

Filecoin (FIL): $3.4 million.

Grayscale talks about the power of DeFi in a new report

Grayscale holds $508.3 million in the Digital Large Cap Fund and another $10.6 million in the DeFi fund. The firm recently published a 27-page report on the future of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its implications for both the crypto and traditional finance industries. The report includes the following important statements:

“Crypto creates an internet owned by its users, and DeFi enables these users to own a part of this financial ecosystem. DeFi is the third wave of crypto cloud economy growth and the next wave of fintech innovation. The Internet has expanded access to information, and DeFi has the power to do the same for banking. DeFi aims to change the way people build trust online and include the unbanked.