Altcoins: Highest Earning This Week (April 17)

Altcoins: Top Earning this week. The Bitcoin price, which stood at $ 65,000 in the middle of this week, dropped to $ 61,000 on Saturday. While Bitcoin dominance has dropped to unprecedented levels since 2018, some altcoins have doubled over the week.

Among the altcoins among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) was the most valued this week. DOGE, whose market value exceeded $ 35 billion, gained 13,665% in one year.

Ignoring the long-term performances * and looking at only the week of April 10-17, the top 5 altcoins are listed as follows.

Top 5 earning altcoins

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Crypto currency rank: 8

Price: $ 0.272682

Increase rate in 7 days: 343.1%

24-hour growth rate: -25.7%

Market value: $ 35.2 billion

Daily trade volume: 27 billion dollars

Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Bitexen, Huobi, OKEx, VCC Exchange

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Crypto currency rank: 35

Price: $ 42.38

7-day growth rate: 126.3%

24-hour growth rate: 35.1%

Market value: $ 5.3 billion

Daily trade volume: $ 12.1 billion

Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Bitexen, Huobi, OKEx, BiONE

VeChain (VET)

Crypto currency rank: 13

Price: $ 0.229872

Increase rate in 7 days: 82.4%

24-hour growth rate: 33.7%

Market value: $ 15 billion

Daily trade volume: $ 8.2 billion

Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Bitexen, Upbit, Huobi Global, VCC Exchange

Amp (AMP)

Crypto currency rank: 77

Price: $ 0.050784

Increase rate in 7 days: 81.6%

24-hour growth rate: 9.9%

Market value: $ 1.8 billion

Daily trade volume: 23 million dollars

Which exchanges are listed on: Gemini, Uniswap, SushiSwap, 1inch, Balancer

Bitcoin Cash (BCASH)