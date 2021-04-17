Altcoins: Highest Earning This Week (April 17)

Altcoins: Top Earning this week. The Bitcoin price, which stood at $ 65,000 in the middle of this week, dropped to $ 61,000 on Saturday. While Bitcoin dominance has dropped to unprecedented levels since 2018, some altcoins have doubled over the week.
Among the altcoins among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) was the most valued this week. DOGE, whose market value exceeded $ 35 billion, gained 13,665% in one year.
Ignoring the long-term performances * and looking at only the week of April 10-17, the top 5 altcoins are listed as follows.
Top 5 earning altcoins
Dogecoin (DOGE)
- Crypto currency rank: 8
- Price: $ 0.272682
- Increase rate in 7 days: 343.1%
- 24-hour growth rate: -25.7%
- Market value: $ 35.2 billion
- Daily trade volume: 27 billion dollars
- Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Bitexen, Huobi, OKEx, VCC Exchange
Ethereum Classic (ETC)
- Crypto currency rank: 35
- Price: $ 42.38
- 7-day growth rate: 126.3%
- 24-hour growth rate: 35.1%
- Market value: $ 5.3 billion
- Daily trade volume: $ 12.1 billion
- Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Bitexen, Huobi, OKEx, BiONE
VeChain (VET)
- Crypto currency rank: 13
- Price: $ 0.229872
- Increase rate in 7 days: 82.4%
- 24-hour growth rate: 33.7%
- Market value: $ 15 billion
- Daily trade volume: $ 8.2 billion
- Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Bitexen, Upbit, Huobi Global, VCC Exchange
Amp (AMP)
- Crypto currency rank: 77
- Price: $ 0.050784
- Increase rate in 7 days: 81.6%
- 24-hour growth rate: 9.9%
- Market value: $ 1.8 billion
- Daily trade volume: 23 million dollars
- Which exchanges are listed on: Gemini, Uniswap, SushiSwap, 1inch, Balancer
Bitcoin Cash (BCASH)
- Crypto currency rank: 10
- Price: $ 1,093
- 7-day increase rate: 74.3%
- 24-hour growth rate: 25.7%
- Market value: $ 20 billion
- Daily trade volume: $ 18.8 billion
- Which exchanges are listed on: Binance, Bitexen, Huobi, HBTC, BitOnBay