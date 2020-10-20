Altcoins Fall As Bitcoin Market Dominance Rises

Analysts did not say the same for altcoins, while positive comments for the Bitcoin (BTC) price in the medium and long term. According to Cointelegraph reports, Bitcoin has seen the highest transaction volume following its peak at $ 20,000 in recent days. However, the situation for altcoins is interpreted a little more complicated.

While the demand for altcoins and DeFi tokens has been booming in the market for several months, Bitcoin (BTC) has again taken control of the market, according to analysts. While everything seems to be fine for Bitcoin, which has seen high market volume for the first time since 2017, there is stagnation in altcoins. Commenting on Ethereum in particular, analysts stated that ETH did not rise as much as BTC.

Although Ethereum has performed better than Bitcoin in 2020, the season for altcoins is rather slow. It was commented that BTC, which has been on the rise since July, started to gain an upward momentum. DeFi tokens, which rose at a record level in August, rose between 5-20 times, causing unexpected increases in altcoins. But according to reports, the short-term rise in Bitcoin can lead to serious drops in altcoins. Su Zhu, CEO of Three Arrows Capital, made a statement on Twitter highlighting that the rapid rise seen in Bitcoin could be a bearish signal for altcoins:

“The rapid rise of BTC is not only a decline for altcoins, it is also a signal of the bear market.”

According to data from Skew, Bitcoin’s share in the market is on the rise in major crypto exchanges. Pointing out that the data from Huobi is important, analysts stated that Huobi’s cold wallets contain 1.1% of the BTC supply.

What Does Bitcoin Get Its Rising Performance?

The price of Bitcoin, which has increased in the last 2 weeks, has risen over 12% against the US dollar. This high performance seen in BTC is generally seen after big drops, according to analysts. Bitcoin had fallen below $ 11,300 due to some news flows such as the cessation of money transfers on the OKEx stock exchange. However, the decline in the US stock markets and the uncertainty dominating the market did not prevent Bitcoin from rising. Therefore, analysts made optimistic predictions for Bitcoin and expressed their belief that it will gain a good momentum in the medium term. But they underlined that if Bitcoin pulls back in the short term, the likelihood of a much larger correction in altcoins will also increase.



