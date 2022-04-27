Altcoin Reviews: Ethereum, Solana, XP and AVAX

The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has risen above $39,000 again today after falling to $37,700. However, the sudden drop caused altcoins to quickly turn down. So, what has happened in Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP) and Avalanche (AVAX) in the last 24 hours?

Ethereum and Solana Comment

Looking at the charts, we can see that similar moves regarding Bitcoin are taking place in both Ethereum and Solana. At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at $2891, and SOL is trading at $99.3.

Ethereum fell to $2,767 during yesterday’s pullback, and then began to recover. Therefore, if these levels reach the bottom for ETH and can stay above $2,880, it could start a new growth. However, at this point, we should not forget that the performance of BTC, of course, will be important.

In addition, Solana, the sixth largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, has also fallen to $94 on recent drops. The bitcoin price movement is also very important for SOL, which is currently trying to restore the psychological limit of $100. If the market remains stable and SOL is able to rise above $100, we may see some key pullbacks.

Latest status of XRP and AVAX

The most popular cryptocurrencies on the market, XRP and AVAX, continue to move along with the market. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $0.64, and AVAX is trading at $70.

During the last fall of bitcoin, XRP fell to $0.62, and this level is still considered the bottom. On the positive side, it is stated that the first resistance may be at the level of $ 0.72. However, the price of XRP is affected by both general market conditions and litigation. Therefore, it is beneficial for investors to be careful.

In addition, AVAX, which is the 11th largest cryptocurrency on the market, dropped to $67 on the last pullback, and then rose slightly along with the entire market. According to analysts, the biggest resistance before AVAX at the moment is the band of $ 90. It is stated that there may be an intermediate resistance at the level of $82 to $ 90.