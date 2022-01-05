Altcoin Oracle Identifies 3 Coins: Final Moves Coming!

Popular crypto strategist il Capo Of Crypto (CryptoCapo) makes key BTC and altcoin predictions. The analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC), Terra (LUNA) and another low-value altcoin are preparing for their next moves.

Crypto Capo: Waiting for an upcoming “spring” movement in Bitcoin!

Analyst Crypto Capo told his 229,500 Twitter followers that he expects an upcoming “spring” move in Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Crypto Capo adds the following to his explanations on the subject:

I’m still waiting for this “spring” move before the start of the price increase.

The analyst uses the Wyckoff method for technical analysis in his comments. An accumulation model highlights a period in which institutional investors control the price of an asset to buy it at discounted prices. According to traders, BTC’s current value of $46,822 places Bitcoin in the region where a price “broadcast” will occur, leading BTC upwards.

The analyst expects a rise in these 2 altcoin projects!

As for the smart contract platform Terra (LUNA), whose value has exploded by over 13,000% since January 2021, the analyst states that LUNA is consolidating in the $75 range before making another price jump. Finally, the analyst predicts that the low-capital smart contract platform Hathor (HTR) will make big gains in the coming months.

Hathor is a scalable cryptocurrency alternative that directly combines acrylic graphics technology with decentralized Blockchain technology. Hathor is a PoW blockchain designed for real-world tokenization use cases. The analyst highlights the $2.08 range as the key resistance for the little-known Blockchain. Beyond this range, the analyst only predicts that HTR is moving upwards.

Here are the successful predictions of il Capo Of Crypto

As Somanews previously reported, at the beginning of 2020, il Capo Of Crypto (CryptoCapo) stated that Bitcoin will fall to $ 3,500 and XRP will reach $ 0.11 and pinpointed. In addition, the master analyst also pinpointed $ 0.13 in XRP. il Capo Of Crypto has also accurately predicted some of the big dips that several altcoin projects have seen. For this reason, investors are watching the analyst’s forecasts carefully. Moreover, in a forecast published in August, il Capo Of Crypto correctly predicted that Cardano would fall as low as $1.90 before continuing its bull cycle.