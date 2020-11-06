Altcoin Listed By Coinbase Earns 300 Percent!

The crypto currency exchange Coinbase announced yesterday that it has listed three new altcoins for its users. Prices for Civic (CVC), Decentraland (MANA) and district0x (DNT), listed by Coinbase, have taken off.

Coinbase, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency platforms, announced that it has listed Civic (CVC), Decentraland (MANA) and district0x (DNT) coins. Coinbase users will be able to transact with three altcoins on the Coinbase website and mobile app. Users can buy, sell, exchange, send, accept or store DeFi coins, CVC, MANA and DNT, through the platforms Coinbase supports.

The listed altcoins flew

While the altcoin market was crushed under Bitcoin dominance, these altcoins listed by the stock market with the factor known as the “Coinbase Effect” in the cryptocurrency community officially took flight. Among the ERC20 tokens CVC, MANA and DNT trio, the altcoin with the highest increase was DNT.

Civic (CVC) has increased by 58.3% in the last 7 days and 61.1% in the last 24 hours. CVC price jumped to $ 0.0417.

Decentraland (MANA) has increased 20.3% in the last 7 days and 25.1% in the last 24 hours. MANA is currently trading at $ 0.0816.

district0x (DNT) has risen 313.3% in the past 7 days and 288.2% in the last 24 hours. The DNT price is currently hovering around $ 0.0370.

What is district0x (DNT) that saves more than 300 percent?

Ethereum-based DNT promises a network that aims to connect decentralized digital marketplaces and communities. Users can create their own digital marketplaces or communities called “Districts” on the district0x network. DNT network aims to solve coordination problems and inefficiencies with this service.

The network was first created in 2017 with support for Ethereum, Aragon, and IPFS. There are 3 “Districts” currently active on the network. These are Ethlance, Name Bazaar and Meme Factory. The DNT token, which managed to increase its price by 300% with the Coinbase listing, is the network’s own crypto currency used by these marketplaces and communities.



