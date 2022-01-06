Altcoin Expert: This Coin Explodes Like AVAX and SOL!

Famous analyst Altcoin Psycho makes important cryptocurrency predictions and shares an altcoin that he expects to explode this year.

Analyst: This altcoin can rise strong!

Known as “Altcoin Psycho,” the analyst announced his 2022 predictions. The analyst emphasizes that Cosmos (ATOM) will rise, as did first-tier smart contract platforms Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) last year. The analyst then discusses the success of Osmosis (OSMO), the decentralized exchange (DEX) created for Cosmos. The analyst made the following comments on the subject:

Osmoz recorded a new all-time high today. Let’s see what happens next.

The analyst also considers the possibility of airdrop for ATOM and says:

Whatever your thoughts on ATOM, it’s quite possible that you’ll be airdropped this year when you hold it…