Altcoin Bulls Await Signals From Bitcoin

With the price of bitcoin rising to $ 19,000, some movements were seen in the altcoin market. The charts of many cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, XRP, Tether, Litecoin, Chainlink, which are high in the market rankings, have turned green in the past week. In this case, investors think of “altcoin season?” brought the question. Although experts’ comments differ, it is unquestionable that altcoin bulls are waiting for a sign.

Bitcoin has made a significant gain this week, surpassing $ 19,800. According to CoinGecko data, BTC, which has seen prices between 17 and 19 thousand dollars in the last week, is currently trading at 19 thousand 360 dollars. Some experts suggested that a correction could be seen in Bitcoin in December, while others claimed that it could go up to $ 30,000. There are also those who think there is uncertainty for Bitcoin, whose price activity is in a slightly upward trend for now.

Bitcoin’s trajectory is uncertain for now

Cryptocurrency analyst named CryptoHobbit pointed to the Bitcoin Price Action chart and said, “It’s not easy to read the chart because I’m expecting a breakout of $ 19,500 or $ 18,800.” said. Noting the uncertainties about the break, the analyst stated that it is pending for Bitcoin.

Will altcoin bulls come?

Altcoin Sherpa, one of the popular crypto money analysts, said that this expectation and uncertainty in Bitcoin should completely disappear in order for the altcoin season to come fully.

“Until the uncertainties in Bitcoin are gone, we will not see a full” altseason “. Before this happens, BTC needs to see a seriously high pump or dump. Come on Bitcoin, make your move and get the big altcoin pump! ”

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju shared an analysis that large Bitcoin whales may be preparing to sell. Ki Young had said that he could come dump in a few days, so he was bearish. Analyst Alan Masters is also among those waiting for a correction in Bitcoin in the first two weeks of December. If the predictions of the experts are correct and the uncertainties in Bitcoin disappear, the Altcoin Sherpa may come to an end and witness the bulls rushing up, as expected.



