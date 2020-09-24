Already in the purchase of the post office

With the imminent privatization of the Post Office, at least two companies linked to the logistics sector are already contracting legal advice for the purchase of the state-owned company. Their names, however, were kept confidential.

Last Wednesday (16), the communication minister, Fabio Farias, said that five business groups have already shown interest in the acquisition of the state-owned company – such as Magazine Luiza, FeDex and DHL.

“For these companies, it makes a lot of sense to acquire the operation of the state-owned company because they already operate, in some way, in the logistics sector,” said lawyer Claudia Elena Bonelli, partner in the infrastructure area of ​​the law firm TozziniFreire.

According to market experts, everything indicates that privatization will happen soon. “The announcement will be published, without a doubt, in 2021, so those interested are already running to immerse themselves in the process and have a better chance of winning the bidding process,” says Bonelli.

In an interview with Exame, the president of the state-owned company, Floriano Peixoto, said that the first phase of the studies necessary for the privatization process will be completed by November.



