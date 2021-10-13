Aloy At Genshin Impact; How To Get It For Free On Android And iOS, Now Available

Genshin Impact: We tell you how you can get the character of Aloy for free in the Android and iOS versions of Genshin Impact, in addition to detailing her abilities. After his early arrival to the PlayStation console versions of the game, Aloy lands on the mobile platforms, iOS and Android, where Genshin Impact is available. Here we tell you how you can get hold of it for free, in addition to doing a review of her main skills. In addition, we remember that the new update 2.2 of the game is now available, which adds a good handful of content to the title of miHoYo.

How to get Aloy in Genshin Impact (iOS and Android)

In case we have not already achieved it previously, the current phase in which the title is located allows us to get Aloy in the versions for mobile devices:

Duration: Phase 2 will be from the moment version 2.2 arrives until before version 2.3 of Genshin Impact is released on November 24, 2021.

How to get: we will find it in the internal mail of the game. We simply have to update the title to version 2.2 and open the icon of the letter within the game menu to find the character there and be able to include it in our collection.

Requirements: have reached Adventure Rank 20 or higher before or during version 2.1 and version 2.2 updates.