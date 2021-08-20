Aloy Arrives At Genshin Impact in Early September

miHoYo released more details about Aloy‘s arrival to Genshin Impact with the game’s 2.1 update on September 1 on PS4 and PS5. Horizon: Zero Dawn’s heroine and her Predator bow will be automatically released to all players ranked 20 or higher on Sony consoles along with the new update. On other platforms, it comes with the 2.2 update.

Aloy is a five star character and her arc is rated four. As shown in the first releases, she uses a Cryo Vision, and this is done in the form of extra gadgets and weapons rather than magic itself, to be more in line with the character’s lore.

“We are very excited to be working with Genshin Impact, especially as we have fans of each other on both of our teams.” – stated Mathijs de Jonge, director of Horizon Zero Dawn – “We can’t wait to see her (Aloy) join The Traveler, who is also from another world, to continue their adventures together in the universe of Genshin Impact.”

An interesting detail is that Aloy will not be exclusive to the PlayStation, but her Predator arc, in a way, yes. It offers extra buffs when equipped on the character, and will be distributed only to PS4 and PS5 players. Thanks to the cross-save, the bow can also be used on PC and mobile devices once obtained, but you need to use Sony’s console to activate the item in your account.