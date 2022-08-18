Alone in the Dark: What you need to know about the Derceto Estate

The 1990s were a turning point in the history of game development. Although most of the video game industry dates back to the late 1970s and early 80s, video games remained fairly primitive until the 1990s. With the advent of the SNES, Sega Genesis and much more powerful PCs, countless games have appeared in the gaming industry that have influenced even the latest releases, including games such as Doom, Pokemon, Super Mario 64 and Street Fighter. +2 everyone is going to popularize or create their own genres. In 1992, Alone in the Dark did the same for the survival horror genre.

Alone in the Dark is the first horror game to use 3D polygonal character models pasted onto a pre—rendered background. Alone in the Dark paved the way for future survival horror games, directly impacting beloved franchises such as Resident Evil and Silent Hill. Just a few days ago, THQ Nordic announced that the first game Alone in the Dark is being rebooted, and while its story is being finalized and the gameplay is being revised, the cult setting of Derceto Manor remains in the dark heart of the game. experience.

Alone in the Derceto estate in the dark

Named after the Syrian goddess of fertility, the Derceto estate in the movie “Alone in the Dark” was built in 1818 and was originally intended for the residence of a wealthy adventurer named Elijah Pickford. However, Pickford was not what he seemed. Although at first glance Pickford was just an arrogant extravagant researcher, in fact this man was known by another title: pirate Lord Ezekiel Pregzt.

In the early 1700s, a century before the Dercheto estate was built, Pregzt was the captain of the Astarte ship, also named after the same Syrian goddess. Having accumulated unfathomable wealth, Pregzt turned his attention to the greatest reward of all: immortality. Together with part of his team, Pregzt used the Necronomicon to gain access to the power of the occult and achieve immortality.

With his ship located at the foot of the cliff, Pregzt, now masquerading as Pickford, built the Derceto estate on top of the land. Although at first glance the three-storey mansion looked unassuming, it hid a series of claustrophobic underground tunnels. During the American Civil War in the early 1800s, a detachment of Union soldiers passed by the estate. Trying to collect their souls, Pregzt invited the soldiers inside and began poisoning them. However, the soldier’s captain turned out to be too strong and after a short fight shot Pregzt. Then the soldiers set fire to the Derceto estate, and Pregzt was left burning inside.

But Pregzt’s otherworldly powers have not yet failed him. When his mortal body burned down, Pregzt’s soul was transported to the estate and eventually stuck in a tree. For the next 100 years, Pregzt tried to take possession of anyone who dared to enter the territory of the Derceto estate, but to no avail. However, these attempts did not go unnoticed, and the Derceto estate quickly gained a reputation for being haunted.

By the end of the 1800s, a man named Howard Hartwood bought the land that surrounded the Derceto estate, and in an attempt to find the hidden treasure of Pregzt rebuilt the mansion according to the original drawings. After seeing that the estate was completely restored, Pregzt tried to find a mortal body again and began to pursue the mansion. In the early 1920s, Pregzt tried to take over Howard Hartwood’s son, Jeremy Hartwood, who now owned the estate. To avoid obsession, Jeremy Hartwood committed suicide. Eventually, this leads private investigator Edward Carnby to explore the estate, where he will find many ghosts and monsters.

Alone in the Dark is currently in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.