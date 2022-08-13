Alone in the Dark is an original story from Amnesia Writer

Despite the fact that this was leaked ahead of time, one of the biggest surprises at the THQ Nordic Showcase was the disclosure of the rethinking of Alone in the Dark. THQ Nordic has announced Alone in the Dark with a creepy trailer showcasing a gameplay style reminiscent of Resident Evil remakes, with characters, locations and more confirmed to be returning from the original. The trailer gave many the impression that this new “Alone in the Dark” will be a remake, but technically it is an original story that uses elements of the trilogy of the 90s.

This was confirmed by THQ Nordic in a PlayStation blog post, which details the new game Alone in the Dark in more detail. As confirmed by THQ Nordic, the plot of Alone in the Dark was written by Mikael Hedberg, a writer who helped write the story for the classic horror game Amnesia: The Dark Descent, and more recently for SOMA. The new Alone in the Dark is set in the 1920s, when players visit a new look at the Derceto Mansion from the original game, as well as the surrounding areas.

As in the original game, the new Alone in the Dark will feature two main characters: Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby. However, the monsters they will face will be very different from those that fans remember. While THQ Nordic has stated that there will be some “references” to the monsters featured in the original Alone in the Dark, the enemies are otherwise completely new creations invented by Guillermo del Toro collaborator Guy Davis.

So, although Alone in the Dark is not a remake, it should be familiar to fans of the original game. This is a modern retelling with a plot and gameplay, the latter of which has been radically changed. It’s been 30 years since the launch of the original Alone in the Dark, so it makes sense that this new game will be significantly different, using an over-the-shoulder camera and a gameplay style that apparently mimics games like the Resident Evil 2 remake.

It’s fitting that the new Alone in the Dark seems to draw inspiration from the Resident Evil remakes, as the original Alone in the Dark game is actually inspired by Resident Evil. In fact, the original Alone in the Dark is perhaps the first example of a survival horror game, many elements of which are borrowed from Resident Evil 1.

So far, little has been shown, but it looks like the new Alone in the Dark should appeal to game fans. It seems that he draws most of his inspiration from the first Alone in the Dark, but it will be interesting to see how elements from Alone in the Dark 2 and 3 also mix with the experience.

Alone in the Dark is in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.