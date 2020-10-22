Allows you to see a game every 13 minutes Xbox Series X

Ebb Software’s new atmospheric horror FPS shares a generous new trailer offering a glimpse into its claustrophobic setting.

Scorn, the new atmospheric horror FPS by Ebb Software, is seen through a new and generous gameplay trailer of no more and no less than 13 minutes, running at 4K and 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X. shared its managers, revealing much more of this new title inspired by the art of HR Giger, as revealed by an artistic design that is very reminiscent of the Alien film saga.

Gameplay at 2160p and 60 FPS

Thus, the Xbox channel has shared this new look at Scorn through a video at a resolution of 2160p and 60 FPS, displaying the “Optimized for Xbox Series X” seal, whose titles have been specifically designed to take advantage of the extra performance that enables Microsoft’s next-generation console.

In addition, this new trailer lets us enjoy much more of a title that had not shared much material since its official staging in summer 2016. Now, and thanks to this new gameplay, we can witness how it poses its terrifying universe , formed by organic structures that will bring us all kinds of highlights and the most unpleasant situations, from creatures totally camouflaged with the environment appearing suddenly to weapons whose handling is the most disturbing and surprising.

All this while we explore an unknown world in an adventure that seems to bet more on the oppression of its atmosphere and the sensations at its controls than on the more direct and visceral action. Scorn continues, for the moment, without a specific release date, although it is scheduled to arrive in 2021 both on PC and Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. Recall that it is a project funded on Kickstarter that should appear only on PC, although it was later confirmed for Microsoft’s next-generation consoles.



